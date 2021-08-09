Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $273.99 and last traded at $275.46. 11,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,000,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.82.

The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.61.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

