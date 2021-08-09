Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

