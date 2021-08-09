Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

NASDAQ:ABNB remained flat at $$149.99 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

