Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider Paul Bibby Buys 40,000 Shares

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) insider Paul Bibby acquired 40,000 shares of Akora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($7,200.00).

Akora Resources Company Profile

Akora Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in Madagascar. Its flagship project is the Bekisopa property that consists of three granted research permits and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 square kilometers located in south central Madagascar.

