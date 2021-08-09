Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477,785 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,148 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

