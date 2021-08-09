Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Alleghany stock opened at $679.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $676.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

