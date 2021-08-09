Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,446,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $449,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $338.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

