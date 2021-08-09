Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 41,954 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $526,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.48 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

