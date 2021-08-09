AllianceBlock (ALBT) Market Cap Reaches $143.12 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $143.12 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,941,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

