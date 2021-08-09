Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

