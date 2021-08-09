AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $318,405.62 and $16.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

