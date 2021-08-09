Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 10th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,746.94. 22,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,584.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

