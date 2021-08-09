Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,739.48. 8,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

