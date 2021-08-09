Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.81 on Monday, reaching $2,757.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,584.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

