Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,722.13. 23,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

