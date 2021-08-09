Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,714.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

