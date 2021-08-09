Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of AYX opened at $74.47 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.