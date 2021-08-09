Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 3.01. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

