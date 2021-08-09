American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman Sells 3,107 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFG traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $132.83. 285,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,234. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

