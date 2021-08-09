American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,917,933 shares during the quarter. American National Group comprises about 25.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.27% of American National Group worth $1,082,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,442,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,308. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $173.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

