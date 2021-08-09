American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Resources worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AREC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.