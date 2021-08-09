America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

