Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 9,227 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.