Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.81% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXE stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

