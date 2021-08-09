Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $114.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

