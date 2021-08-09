Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

