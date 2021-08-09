Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

