Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

