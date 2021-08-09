AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

