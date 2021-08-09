AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

