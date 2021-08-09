Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 50,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.