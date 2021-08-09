Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Amgen worth $413,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 18.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 320.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

