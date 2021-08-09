Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $5.14. 39,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

