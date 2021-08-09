Amon Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $3.25 million and $7,463.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00828892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00105483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

