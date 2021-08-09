Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of ADI opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.