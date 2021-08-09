Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $37.68 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

