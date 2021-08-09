Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($2.97). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.05) to ($9.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 9,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,672. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

