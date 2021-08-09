Analysts Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.12.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

