Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a market cap of $407.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

