Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $16.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $17.56 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $71.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $74.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $124.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

