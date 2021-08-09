Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 50,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,270. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

