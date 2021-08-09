Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 50,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,270. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.