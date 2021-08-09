Analysts Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.37. American Financial Group reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,488. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

