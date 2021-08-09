Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $274.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

