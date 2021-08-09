Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

