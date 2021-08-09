Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.06. 766,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,996. Dover has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

