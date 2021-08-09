Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.97. 21,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,481. The company has a market capitalization of $652.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

