Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report sales of $564.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $566.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,895. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

