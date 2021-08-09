Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $3.65. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

LOW traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.99. 2,292,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

