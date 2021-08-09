Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $47.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.56. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,100. The stock has a market cap of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

