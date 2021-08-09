Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of JACK opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $22,675,000.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.